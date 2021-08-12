Moderna doubles size of COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study
According to updated details on clinical trial record site clinicaltrials.gov, the study will now enroll an estimated 13,275 participants, nearly double the earlier target of 6,975 participants. (https://bit.ly/3ACoHIn) In July, Moderna said it was in discussions with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration to expand the study with an objective to enroll a larger safety database, which increases the likelihood of detecting rarer events.
Moderna Inc is planning to double the size of an ongoing trial testing its COVID-19 vaccines in children aged six months to less than 12 years. According to updated details on clinical trial record site clinicaltrials.gov, the study will now enroll an estimated 13,275 participants, nearly double the earlier target of 6,975 participants. (https://bit.ly/3ACoHIn)
In July, Moderna said it was in discussions with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration to expand the study with an objective to enroll a larger safety database, which increases the likelihood of detecting rarer events. The company's vaccine, which received its emergency authorization for people aged 18 and older in the United States in December, is currently under an FDA review for use in adolescents.
Rival shot from Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech was authorized for ages 12 to 15 years earlier this year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moderna Inc
- United States
- Moderna
- Pfizer Inc
- German
- BioNTech
ALSO READ
S.Korea reports record daily COVID-19 cases as Moderna pledges vaccines
Italian regulator endorses Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for teens
EU okays capacity increase at Moderna's U.S. sites
Philippines' Duterte fully restores key troop pact with United States
Philippines' Duterte fully restores troop pact with United States