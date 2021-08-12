India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 52 cr

In a significant achievement, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage on Wednesday crossed 52 crores (52,32,53,450) landmark milestone. As per the 7 pm provisional report, 20,58,952 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 4,30,665 vaccine doses given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years.

Cumulatively, 18,45,43,154persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and a total of 1,34,04,637have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Five states namely Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 Crore Cumulative Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Advertisement

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21.

As on Day-208 of the vaccination drive, a total of 40,02,634 vaccine doses were given. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)