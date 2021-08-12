Brazil reports 32,443 new coronavirus cases, 975 deaths

Brazil recorded 32,443 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 975 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Brazil has registered more than 20 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 565,748, according to ministry data.

