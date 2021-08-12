Mexico's confirmed coronavirus cases top 3 million

Mexico reported 22,711 more coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to health ministry data, pushing the total number of confirmed cases over 3 million.

Mexico also reported an additional 727 fatalities, bringing the overall death toll to 246,203.

All told, Mexico has now registered 3,020,596 coronavirus infections, the ministry said.

