Mexico's confirmed coronavirus cases top 3 million
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 12-08-2021 04:02 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 04:02 IST
Mexico reported 22,711 more coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to health ministry data, pushing the total number of confirmed cases over 3 million.
Mexico also reported an additional 727 fatalities, bringing the overall death toll to 246,203.
All told, Mexico has now registered 3,020,596 coronavirus infections, the ministry said.
