Three new conditions reported by a small number of people after vaccination with COVID-19 shots from Pfizer and Moderna are being studied to assess if they may be possible side-effects, Europe's drugs regulator said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The Swiss government plans to halt most free COVID-19 testing for people who are not vaccinated now that nearly half the population has got the jabs. * French vaccination centres have been hit by vandalism and daubed with Nazi-themed tags as the government steps up its vaccination drive.

* Britain on Tuesday reported its highest daily COVID-19 death toll since March. * France will strengthen lockdown rules in the overseas territory of Guadeloupe.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India is in talks to buy 50 million doses of Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE's vaccine, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Authorities in Myanmar currently have no plan to include minority Rohingya Muslims living in densely-packed camps as they begin vaccinating priority groups in western Rakhine State, the junta-appointed local administrator said. * China's tighter social restrictions to fight its latest outbreak, now in its fourth week and involving more than a dozen cities, are hitting the services sector especially travel and hospitality in the world's second-largest economy.

* Melbourne extended its lockdown by a week and New Zealand placed limits on travel from Indonesia and Fiji. AMERICAS

* The Pan American Health Organization is preparing to increase vaccine availability for member countries, officials said. * California became the first U.S. state to require that its teachers and other school staff be vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19.

* Cuba is bringing back hundreds of doctors working abroad and converting hotels into isolation centers and hospitals. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Iran's supreme leader said the pandemic was the country's "number-one problem" and must urgently be curbed, and called for greater efforts to import and produce vaccines. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The World Health Organization said a clinical trial in 52 countries would study three anti-inflammatory drugs as potential treatments for COVID-19 patients. * Roughly one-third of people with COVID-19 have no symptoms, according to a review of data from more than 350 studies published through April 2021.

* Pregnant women should be vaccinated against COVID-19, based on a new analysis that did not show increased risk for miscarriage, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global shares hit record highs Wednesday after data showed U.S. consumer price increases slowed in July, easing concerns that the Federal Reserve will imminently signal a scaling back of bond purchases. * U.S. consumer prices increases slowed in July even as they remained at a 13-year high on a yearly basis and there were tentative signs inflation has peaked as supply-chain disruptions caused by the pandemic work their way through the economy.

