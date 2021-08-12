Macron: France to share 670,000 COVID vaccine doses with Vietnam
France will share 670,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses with Vietnam to help the Asian country tackle the virus, French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter on Thursday.
