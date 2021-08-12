Finland hits record daily coronavirus infections
Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 12-08-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 12:46 IST
- Country:
- Finland
Finland on Thursday saw a record number of new coronavirus infections, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare said.
There were 1,024 new infections, exceeding a daily peak hit in March this year. Hospitalizations also increased.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Finland
- Delta
- Hospitalisations
Advertisement