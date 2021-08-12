Left Menu

Vietnamese printer arrested for peddling fake coronavirus test certificates

Police in northern Vietnam have arrested a businessman for making and selling hundreds of fake negative COVID-19 test certificates, as the Southeast Asian country battles its worst outbreak yet.

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 12-08-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 13:19 IST
Vietnamese printer arrested for peddling fake coronavirus test certificates
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Police in northern Vietnam have arrested a businessman for making and selling hundreds of fake negative COVID-19 test certificates, as the Southeast Asian country battles its worst outbreak yet. A new wave of infections since late April has forced the country to impose movement restrictions in a third of its cities and provinces, many of which require people to have negative certificates to move around.

Tran Tuan Duong, who runs a printing business in Bac Ninh province, was arrested on Wednesday while selling six certificates to a client for 1 million dong ($43.86), the provincial police department said. Duong, 34, confessed to police that he had sold around 150 such documents, including ones for swab-based Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests, according to a police statement on Thursday, which said further investigation was underway.

Vietnam has recorded more than 241,000 coronavirus infections and at least 4,487 deaths overall, with the vast majority of those in recent months, which followed a year of successful containment. ($1 = 22,800 dong)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant surges; U.S. FDA declines to approve FibroGen's anemia drug and more

Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta varia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021