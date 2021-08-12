Left Menu

PTI | Indore | Updated: 12-08-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 13:37 IST
MP: Pregnant woman dies of dengue in Indore
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 25-year-old pregnant woman died of dengue at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, a health official said on Thursday.

This is the first case of a patient succumbing to the mosquito-borne viral disease in the city, the official said.

''The woman, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, died on Wednesday. We are collecting more details about the ill-effects she suffered due to the disease,'' district malaria officer Daulat Patel said.

At 28 cases of dengue have been recorded in Indore district so far since January, the official said, adding that while the cases have been on the rise since June, the situation is under control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

