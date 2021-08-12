Russia reports record-high 808 COVID-19 deaths
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-08-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 13:58 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia on Thursday reported a record-high 808 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours and 21,932 new COVID-19 cases, including 2,294 in Moscow.
Russia's daily reported cases have gradually dipped from a peak in July that authorities blamed on the infectious Delta variant and a slow vaccination rate.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement