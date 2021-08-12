Extra Australian military personnel may be called in to ensure compliance with lockdown rules in Sydney, the New South Wales state government said on Thursday, as the highly infectious Delta variant continues to spread. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Russia reported a record 808 coronavirus-related deaths in the space of 24 hours and 21,932 new cases, including 2,294 in Moscow. * France will share 670,000 vaccine doses with Vietnam to help the Asian country tackle the coronavirus, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter.

* Finland registered a record number of new infections in the space of a day, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare said. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japan's top health adviser said he would request stricter emergency measures for about two weeks to tackle a spike in cases in Tokyo and other areas. * South Korea is considering mandating that its largest hospitals provide at least 1.5% of their intensive care beds for severe COVID-19 patients as such cases rise along with record new infections, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters.

* India recorded 41,195 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 32.08 million infections, data from the health ministry showed. AMERICAS

* California became the first U.S. state to require that its teachers and other school staff be vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19, a move Governor Gavin Newsom called "a responsible step" to ensure the safety of children. * The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize a third booster dose of vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna for people with weakened immune systems, NBC News reported.

* Canada is working to create a digital vaccine passport that would allow citizens to travel abroad and it should be available in the next few months, government officials said. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Turkey will start face-to-face education as scheduled, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday, and unvaccinated adults will have to be tested regularly against COVID-19. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* No new cases of rare and severe blood clots following vaccination with AstraZeneca's shot have been reported in Britain in recent weeks after a decision to restrict its use in under-40s, British scientists said on Wednesday. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* European stocks were attempting to equal their longest winning streak since 2017 on Thursday, while the dollar and bond yields took a breather after U.S. inflation data cooled talk of a rapid reeling-in of Federal Reserve stimulus. * Rising demand for oil abruptly reversed course in July and is set to proceed more slowly for the rest of the year due to the spread of the Delta variant, the International Energy Agency said.

* Britain's economy grew by a faster-than-expected 1.0% in June, the first full month of indoor service for many hospitality firms, and also helped by the healthcare sector due to a rise in routine medical checkups after the pandemic. * Turkish industrial output surged 23.9% year-on-year in June, data showed, exceeding forecasts and maintaining year-long growth after slowing sharply last year due to initial measures to curb the pandemic.

