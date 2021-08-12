Vietnam reports 9,667 new coronavirus cases

Vietnam reported 9,667 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, close to the daily record set at the start of the week.

The country is battling its biggest outbreak since the pandemic began, with the majority of its 246,568 cases and 4,813 deaths recorded in the past few months.

