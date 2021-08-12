Left Menu

Reliance Foundation donates 2.5 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses to Kerala govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 18:49 IST
Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, on Thursday said it has provided 2.5 lakh free COVID-19 vaccine doses to the Kerala government.

''The commitment was formally handed over to the Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, by a delegation from Reliance,'' it said in a statement.

Vijayan, according to the statement, expressed gratitude and said Reliance Foundation's gesture of solidarity would undoubtedly strengthen the state's vaccination drive.

Reliance Foundation founder-chairperson Nita M Ambani said: ''Mass vaccination is the most effective way to protect people from the virus. We rolled out Mission Vaccine Suraksha, for free vaccinations across the country. With these 2.5 lakh free vaccination doses, Reliance Foundation reaffirms its support to the people of Kerala in this hour of need.'' The vaccine doses arrived in Kochi on Thursday and were handed over to the Kerala Medical Services Corporation.

Ernakulam District Collector Jaffer Malik received the vaccine doses on behalf of the Kerala government.

The vaccines will be distributed and administered through the Kerala Health Department.

As part of Mission Vaccine Suraksha, over 10 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to employees, family members and dependents across Reliance.

Till date, over 98 per cent of all eligible employees have been covered with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

