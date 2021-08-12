Nepal reports 3,2 60 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches close to 8 lakh

Nepal detected 3,260 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total tally to 798,651, while the death toll reached 10,212 after 32 fresh fatalities were recorded, the health ministry said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, a total of new 10,806 swab samples were tested under the RT-PCR method, of which 2,473 turned out as positive. Likewise, 4,656 people underwent antigen tests for the virus, of which an additional 787 tested positive.

Of the total cases so far, 677,377 people have recovered. Likewise, 10,212 corona- infected people have died, it said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan government has provided medical equipment worth Nepali Rupees 19 million (190 lakh) in grant assistance to the Nepal government to help it fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Charge d`Affaires of Pakistan to Nepal Adnan Javed Khan handed over the medical equipment to Dr Roshan Pokharel, Secretary at the Ministry of Health and Population, Nepal, according to the ministry.

The medical equipment include 30 ventilators and as many CPAP breathing equipment.

According to a statement issued by the Embassy of Pakistan in Kathmandu, the gift is part of Pakistan's COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Programme pledged for SAARC member States.

Earlier last month, the embassy handed over a cheque of more than Rs 43 million (430 lakh) to Nepal as part of COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Programme.

