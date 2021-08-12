Argentina's Laboratorios Richmond supplies 1st batch of Russian vaccine
Argentina's Laboratorios Richmond has delivered 995,125 doses of the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine produced in Argentina to the country's health ministry, the company said in a joint statement with Russian sovereign fund RDIF.
The company has also supplied 152,500 doses of the second component of the Russian-developed vaccine out of 3 million doses to be produced and supplied in August, they said in the statement.
