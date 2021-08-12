Britain reports 33,074 COVID-19 cases, 94 deaths on Thursday
Reuters | London | Updated: 12-08-2021
Britain recorded 33,074 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 94 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus.
That compares with 29,612 new cases and 104 deaths on Wednesday.
