Britain reports 33,074 COVID-19 cases, 94 deaths on Thursday

Britain recorded 33,074 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 94 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus.

That compares with 29,612 new cases and 104 deaths on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Also Read: Olympics-Hockey-Netherlands, Britain breeze to wins in women's hockey

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)