Britain reports 33,074 COVID-19 cases, 94 deaths on Thursday

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-08-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 20:38 IST
Britain reports 33,074 COVID-19 cases, 94 deaths on Thursday
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain recorded 33,074 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 94 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus.

That compares with 29,612 new cases and 104 deaths on Wednesday.

