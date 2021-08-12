Left Menu

Italy reports 30 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 7,270 new cases

Italy reported 30 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 31 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 7,270 from 6,968. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 352 from a previous 337. Some 216,969 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 230,039, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 12-08-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 20:44 IST
Italy reported 30 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 31 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 7,270 from 6,968. Italy has registered 128,334 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.42 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,975 on Thursday, up from 2,948 a day earlier. There were 37 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 40 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 352 from a previous 337.

Some 216,969 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 230,039, the health ministry said.

