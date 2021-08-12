Left Menu

UP sees four more Covid deaths, 43 new cases

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-08-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 21:40 IST
UP sees four more Covid deaths, 43 new cases
  • Country:
  • India

Forty-three more people tested positive for the coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, pushing the infection count to 17,08,851 on Thursday, while the death toll rose to 22,780 with four new fatalities, according to a health bulletin.

Two fresh deaths were reported from Rampur and one each from Allahabad and Kaushambi, the bulletin issued here said.

The COVID-19 recovery count has reached 16,85,581 in the state, the statement said.

The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 490, it said.

So far, over 6.83 crore samples have been tested for the detection of COVID-19 in the state. These include 2.48 lakh samples tested the previous day, the statement said.

Fifty-four of the state's total 75 districts did not report any fresh Covid case in the past 24 hours, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021