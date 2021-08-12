UP sees four more Covid deaths, 43 new cases

Forty-three more people tested positive for the coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, pushing the infection count to 17,08,851 on Thursday, while the death toll rose to 22,780 with four new fatalities, according to a health bulletin.

Two fresh deaths were reported from Rampur and one each from Allahabad and Kaushambi, the bulletin issued here said.

The COVID-19 recovery count has reached 16,85,581 in the state, the statement said.

The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 490, it said.

So far, over 6.83 crore samples have been tested for the detection of COVID-19 in the state. These include 2.48 lakh samples tested the previous day, the statement said.

Fifty-four of the state's total 75 districts did not report any fresh Covid case in the past 24 hours, it added.

