Delhi records zero COVID-19 fatality, eighth time since onset of second wave; 49 cases

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Thursday, the second consecutive day when the daily fatality count was nil, while 49 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

This is the eigth time since the start of the second wave of the pandemic that zero fatality has been logged in a day.

On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8 and August 11, too, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded, according to official data. On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

The second wave swept the city during April-May period.

On Thursday, the city registered 49 cases and zero fatality, while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent, according to the latest bulletin. On Wednesday, the city recorded 37 cases, while the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent, it added. PTI KND SRY

