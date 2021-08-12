Left Menu

Delhi records zero COVID-19 fatality, eighth time since onset of second wave; 49 cases

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Thursday, the second consecutive day when the daily fatality count was nil, while 49 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.This is the eigth time since the start of the second wave of the pandemic that zero fatality has been logged in a day.On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8 and August 11, too, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded, according to official data.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 21:48 IST
Delhi records zero COVID-19 fatality, eighth time since onset of second wave; 49 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Thursday, the second consecutive day when the daily fatality count was nil, while 49 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

This is the eigth time since the start of the second wave of the pandemic that zero fatality has been logged in a day.

On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8 and August 11, too, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded, according to official data. On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

The second wave swept the city during April-May period.

On Thursday, the city registered 49 cases and zero fatality, while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent, according to the latest bulletin. On Wednesday, the city recorded 37 cases, while the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent, it added. PTI KND SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021