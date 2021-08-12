Left Menu

Britain reports 33,074 new coronavirus cases

PTI | London | Updated: 12-08-2021 22:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • United Kingdom

Britain reported 33,074 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest daily rate since July 23.

The numbers are fuelled by the delta variant, which is dominant throughout the UK Health experts say Britain needs to achieve a much higher level of vaccination if it hopes to control the disease. About 60% of the U.K. population has been fully vaccinated.

Cases have risen to an average of around 25,000 a day, more than 10 times higher than early May. The seven-day average for coronavirus-related hospital admissions is about eight times higher than in May and deaths are 15 times higher.

British scientists are warning the public not to be complacent, saying high levels of coronavirus infection in the community may lead to another spike in cases this fall.

