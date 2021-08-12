Left Menu

WH: Applauds employer efforts toward vaccination

However, the federal government will not facilitate a registry of vaccinated people, which some experts say would greatly help verify individuals claims to have gotten their shots.There will be no federal database, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said at Thursdays briefing.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-08-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 23:20 IST
WH: Applauds employer efforts toward vaccination
  • Country:
  • United States

The Biden administration is applauding the efforts of private employers, state governments and universities to require vaccination against COVID-19. However, the federal government will not facilitate a registry of vaccinated people, which some experts say would greatly help verify individuals' claims to have gotten their shots.

“There will be no federal database,” White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said at Thursday's briefing. As with all other vaccines, the information will be held at the state and local level, he added.

Earlier in the briefing, Zients praised employers, colleges, hospital systems, and government entities requiring vaccine mandates. “Clearly vaccination requirements are gaining momentum across the country,” Zients said. “Employers have the power to help end the pandemic.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021