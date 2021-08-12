WH: Applauds employer efforts toward vaccination

The Biden administration is applauding the efforts of private employers, state governments and universities to require vaccination against COVID-19. However, the federal government will not facilitate a registry of vaccinated people, which some experts say would greatly help verify individuals' claims to have gotten their shots.

“There will be no federal database,” White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said at Thursday's briefing. As with all other vaccines, the information will be held at the state and local level, he added.

Earlier in the briefing, Zients praised employers, colleges, hospital systems, and government entities requiring vaccine mandates. “Clearly vaccination requirements are gaining momentum across the country,” Zients said. “Employers have the power to help end the pandemic.”

