Health News Roundup: WHO calls on governments to cooperate to accelerate studies into origins of COVID-19; U.S. health secretary mandates COVID-19 shots for health care staff and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

UnitedHealth settles charges it denied mental health, substance abuse coverage

UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, has settled federal and New York state charges it illegally denied coverage to thousands of patients suffering from mental health problems and substance abuse. The U.S. Department of Labor said on Thursday that UnitedHealth will pay about $15.7 million, including $13.6 million in restitution and a $2.1 million fine, to settle with that agency and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

British Columbia mandates vaccines for staff of long-term care and assisted living homes

British Columbia is mandating COVID-19 vaccines for all staff working in long-term care homes and assisted living facilities, officials announced on Thursday, becoming one of the first Canadian provinces to do so, to fight a rapid rise in cases. Canadian provinces have resisted mandating vaccines for any population thus far, but a burgeoning fourth wave is causing many business groups and professional associations to push for mandatory vaccinations as a way to avoid further lockdowns.

San Francisco becomes second U.S. city to mandate vaccines for bars, gyms

San Francisco announced on Thursday that proof of full vaccination would be required for entry to restaurants, gyms and other indoor venues, aiming to curb a new wave of COVID infections that has prompted public health mandates across the country. San Francisco, which launches its mandate on Aug. 20, is the second major city to pass a sweeping vaccine requirement for indoor businesses after New York, which only requires proof of one vaccination dose.

U.S. FDA has not seen possible side-effects of COVID shots being studied in EU

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday that it has not seen evidence yet to suggest that the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech and Moderna Inc COVID-19 vaccines are causing additional side effects. Europe's drug regulator, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), said on Wednesday it was studying whether a small number of incidences of skin rashes and two kidney disorders were linked to the vaccines.

U.S. FDA approves expanded use of Jazz Pharma's sleep disorder drug Xywav

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC said on Thursday its sleep disorder drug Xywav received U.S. regulatory approval for the expanded use in patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness despite a good night's sleep. Xywav is currently approved in the United States for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and sudden loss of muscle tone in patients aged seven or older with a neurological disorder called narcolepsy.

U.S. ships more than 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Iraq

The U.S. government will ship just over 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Iraq on Thursday, with the shots due to arrive in the Middle Eastern country on Saturday, a White House official said. President Joe Biden first disclosed the plans last month during a White House meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in which the two leaders agreed the United States would end its combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021.

WHO calls on governments to cooperate to accelerate studies into origins of COVID-19

The World Health Organization has called for all governments to cooperate to accelerate studies into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and "to depoliticize the situation." "WHO reiterates that the search for the origins of SARS-CoV-2 is not and should not be an exercise in attributing blame, finger-pointing or political point-scoring," it said in a statement on Thursday.

U.S. health secretary mandates COVID-19 shots for health care staff

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has mandated its health care workforce to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Health Secretary Xavier Becerra announced on Thursday.

Staff at the Indian Health Service (IHS), focused on American Indians, and National Institutes of Health (NIH) will be impacted by this decision, according to an HHS statement.

U.S. works with vaccine makers on booster dose for some -CDC director

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is working with vaccine makers Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc to allow certain vulnerable people to receive a third booster shot of their COVID-19 vaccines to improve their immune response, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday. Speaking at a White House COVID-19 press briefing, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the shots would be available to certain people who are moderately and severely immune compromised, such as people who have had organ transplants and some cancer patients. She estimated the group of vulnerable people was less than 3% of adults.

Biden urges Congress to lower prescription drug costs

President Joe Biden on Thursday called on U.S. lawmakers to enact legislation aimed at lowering drug prices, including allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices and imposing penalties on drugmakers that hike prices faster than inflation. The Democratic president's remarks laid out his vision to help reduce the costs for prescription medications as part of the Build Back Better agenda he is seeking to push through Congress as the nation continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.

