Brazil reports 39,982 new coronavirus cases, 1,148 deaths

Brazil recorded 39,982 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,148 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Brazil has registered more than 20 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 566,896, according to ministry data.

