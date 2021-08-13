Mexico posts record number of daily confirmed coronavirus cases

Mexico on Thursday posted a record 24,975 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, bringing the total number of cases to 3,045,571, according to health ministry data.

The figure is the highest daily total since the pandemic began, excluding statistical blips that heath authorities said were caused by one-off adjustments to back data.

Mexico also reported 608 new fatalities on Thursday, bringing the overall death toll to 246,811.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)