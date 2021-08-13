The World Health Organization has called for all governments to cooperate to accelerate studies into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and "to depoliticize the situation." DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE

Advertisement

* Britain's competition watchdog said on Thursday it will help the government take action against COVID-19 testing companies if it finds they are breaching consumer law, amid concerns about the price and reliability of PCR travel tests. * Britain recorded 33,074 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 94 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus.

* Italy reported 30 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 31 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 7,270 from 6,968. * Russia reported a record 808 coronavirus-related deaths in the space of 24 hours and 21,932 new cases, including 2,294 in Moscow.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Cambodia started offering coronavirus vaccine booster shots on Thursday in a renewed public health drive after managing to inoculate more than half of its population.

* South Korea is considering mandating that its largest hospitals provide at least 1.5% of their intensive care beds for severe COVID-19 patients as such cases rise along with record new infections, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters. AMERICAS

* The U.S. FDA is working with vaccine makers Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc to allow certain vulnerable people to receive a third booster shot of their COVID-19 vaccines to improve their immune response, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday. * The U.S. FDA said on Thursday that it has not seen evidence yet to suggest that the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech and Moderna Inc COVID-19 vaccines are causing additional side effects.

* Brazil recorded 39,982 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,148 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The U.S. government will ship just over 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Iraq on Thursday, with the shots due to arrive in the Middle Eastern country on Saturday, a White House official said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* No new cases of rare and severe blood clots following vaccination with AstraZeneca's shot have been reported in Britain in recent weeks after a decision to restrict its use in under-40s, British scientists said on Wednesday. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global stock markets hit record highs on Thursday while the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields edged higher, building on recent strength, as the debate continued over when the Federal Reserve will start to ease stimulus. ** Oil prices fell on Thursday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus would slow the recovery of global oil demand.

(Compiled by Federico Maccioni, Amy Caren Daniel and Shailesh Kuber; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta, Gareth Jones and Maju Samuel)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)