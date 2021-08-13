Left Menu

U.S. shipping more than 560,000 COVID vaccines to Caribbean countries

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-08-2021 05:04 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 05:04 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has started shipping nearly 569,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to member countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the U.S. State Department said on Thursday.

The shipments, part of a planned donation of 5.5 million doses to the 15-member grouping, would arrive at Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday, and at Barbados on Friday, the department said in a statement.

The U.S. government has said it would buy 500 million Pfizer coronavirus vaccines to distribute to 92 low and lower middle-income countries and the African Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

