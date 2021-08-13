Thailand reports second day of record coronavirus cases
Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 13-08-2021 06:24 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 06:24 IST
- Country:
- Thailand
Thailand reported on Friday 23,418 new coronavirus infections, a record increase for a second day in a row, bringing the total accumulated cases to 863,189, as the country deals with its biggest outbreak to date.
The Southeast Asian country also reported 184 new deaths, taking total fatalities to 7,126.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Southeast Asian
- Thailand
Advertisement