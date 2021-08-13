Australia's New South Wales reports record one-day rise in COVID-19 cases
Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 13-08-2021 06:47 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 06:47 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Australia's New South Wales state on Friday reported 390 locally acquired cases of COVID-19, its biggest daily rise in the pandemic, and officials warned infections could surge in the coming days.
"Unfortunately this trend (in cases) will continue for at least the next few days," state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.
Advertisement
Authorities also reported two new deaths taking the total number of deaths in the latest outbreak in the state to 38.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sydney
- Australia
- Gladys Berejiklian
- New South Wales
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sydney posts record daily COVID-19 cases, police powers extended to enforce lockdown
Health News Roundup: Sydney posts record daily COVID-19 cases, police powers extended to enforce lockdown; India reports 43,509 new COVID-19 infections and more
Australia's Sydney posts record daily rise in COVID-19 cases, seeks military help
Australian military to help enforce Sydney COVID-19 lockdown as cases rise
Health News Roundup: Indonesia's regional COVID-19 deaths higher than national tally - data monitor; Australian military to help enforce Sydney COVID-19 lockdown as cases rise and more