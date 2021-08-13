Delhi's RML Hospital witnesses rise in patients with post-COVID complications

Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital is witnessing a rise in the number of patients with post-COVID complications. Speaking to ANI, Dr M Wali of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital said, "These cases are from first and second waves. I am seeing 5-6 cases daily. The patients have complications like muscle cramps, nausea, fatigue, excessive hair fall, brain fog, palpitation. Few people have developed cardiac problems. Many come with visual impairment or pains in the eyes. These all post covid syndrome. Scientifically we called these long haulers."

"It becomes important to identify the long haulers. People need to monitor on post covid complications. Many of the patients are coming with complain of breathlessness. This indicates that we need more beds for such patients. For these patients, we do not need ICU. But, arrangements of oxygen would be there," added Dr Wali. Delhi reported 49 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, said the health bulletin of the national capital. While the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent. (ANI)

