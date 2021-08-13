Left Menu

Former Myanmar strongman Than Shwe hospitalised with COVID - media

Than Shwe, the former head of a junta that ruled Myanmar for nearly two decades, has been hospitalised in the capital Naypyitaw and is in a stable condition after being tested for the coronavirus, according to media reports.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2021 07:59 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 07:59 IST
Former Myanmar strongman Than Shwe hospitalised with COVID - media

Than Shwe, the former head of a junta that ruled Myanmar for nearly two decades, has been hospitalised in the capital Naypyitaw and is in a stable condition after being tested for the coronavirus, according to media reports. Although the ex-Senior General crushed dissent and kept the country isolated for most of his rule, he also ushered in a transition to civilian rule in 2011 that lasted until his protege Min Aung Hlaing seized power in a coup six months ago. Than Shwe, 88, and his wife been were admitted to a military-owned medical facility several days ago in Thaik Chaung in the capital as a precaution, The Irrawaddy newspaper reported, citing an unnamed senior military official. The Associated Press cited a hospital employee as saying the pair had tested positive for the virus and were expected to remain hospitalised for two weeks.

Reuters could not reach the hospital for comment and the ruling military administration's health spokesperson in Naypyitaw did not answer calls. But a government official in the capital who asked not to named said Than Shwe was in a stable condition in hospital, but did not confirm whether he was suffering from COVID-19.

Myanmar has been struggling to contain a devastating second wave of COVID-19 cases with the response by authorities crippled after many health workers stopped work in protest against the coup, though the army is now trying to step up vaccinations. An average of nearly 300 people a day have died in recent days, according to official figures that medics believe are gross underestimates.

The military overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, triggering almost daily protests and fighting between the army and hastily formed militias.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021