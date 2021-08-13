U.S. FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccine boosters for the immunocompromised
Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2021 08:45 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 08:45 IST
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc for people with compromised immune systems.
A few other countries, such as Israel and Germany, plan to or have already administered the third shot to avoid another crisis due to the contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
- Israel
- Moderna Inc
- Germany
- Pfizer Inc
- Delta
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel investigating death of Palestinian boy shot by troops
Olympics-Baseball-South Koreans strike in extra inning for comeback win over Israel
Israel to offer Pfizer booster jab to the over 60s - reports
Israel to offer third shot of Pfizer vaccine to people over 60 - Israeli news reports
Israel to offer Pfizer booster shots to people over 60 - Israeli news reports