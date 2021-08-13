Left Menu

Australia capital's lockdown until no more virus

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 13-08-2021 09:52 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 09:49 IST
Australia capital's lockdown until no more virus
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's capital Canberra will remain locked down until there are no more COVID-19 infections in the city, a government leader said on Friday.

The Australian Capital Territory, which comprises Canberra and two villages, was locked down for a week after a man tested positive on Thursday.

The tally of infections rose to six on Friday, with more than 1,800 people identified as close contacts of the original case since he became infectious, officials said.

Australian Capital Territory Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the lockdown would last until all new cases had been in isolation throughout their entire infectious period.

"We would want to see no additional community transmission, we want to go back to zero," Barr said.

The recent infections are the first cases of community transmission in the city of 460,000 since July 10 last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021