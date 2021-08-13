Health News Roundup: British Columbia mandates vaccines for staff of long-term care and assisted living homes; Indonesian ferry turns floating isolation centre for COVID-19 patients and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

British Columbia mandates vaccines for staff of long-term care and assisted living homes

British Columbia is mandating COVID-19 vaccines for all staff working in long-term care homes and assisted living facilities, officials announced on Thursday, becoming one of the first Canadian provinces to do so, to fight a rapid rise in cases. Canadian provinces have resisted mandating vaccines for any population thus far, but a burgeoning fourth wave is causing many business groups and professional associations to push for mandatory vaccinations as a way to avoid further lockdowns.

Indonesian ferry turns floating isolation centre for COVID-19 patients

A vehicle with a flashing siren and "Makassar COVID Hunter" written on the side pulls up to a ship docked at a jetty in the Indonesian port city of Makassar, and masked COVID-19 patients carrying bags board the boat. This ship, called the KM Umsini, used to ply a route ferrying up to 2,000 passengers between Indonesia's island cities. Now, it has been turned into an isolation center for COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms, amid the spread of the highly infectious Delta coronavirus variant.

San Francisco, New Orleans mandate vaccines for gyms and bars

The cities of San Francisco and New Orleans on Thursday ordered patrons to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations to enter restaurants, gyms and other venues, joining New York in a severe step designed to contain the fast-spreading Delta variant. The move by the two liberal cities came on the same day that school board members in Houston voted to support a mandate by the district superintendent to require students to wear masks in classrooms and on school buses.

Philippines extends travel ban for 10 countries over Delta concerns

The Philippines will extend a ban on travellers from India and nine other countries to the end of August because of concerns posed by the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, the presidential spokesperson said on Friday. Authorities in the Philippines are scrambling to contain a jump in coronavirus cases to a four-month high, with infections staying above the 12,000 mark for a second straight day on Thursday, and hospitals in some areas nearing capacity.

WHO calls on governments to cooperate to accelerate studies into origins of COVID-19

The World Health Organization has called for all governments to cooperate to accelerate studies into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and "to depoliticize the situation." "WHO reiterates that the search for the origins of SARS-CoV-2 is not and should not be an exercise in attributing blame, finger-pointing or political point-scoring," it said in a statement on Thursday.

South Koreans told to cut holiday travel, work remotely amid rising COVID wave

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum urged South Koreans on Friday to minimise holiday travel and asked companies to show flexibility in letting people work from home amid a worsening fourth wave of COVID-19 infections and a shortage of vaccines in the country. The spread of the virus has accelerated as the highly transmissible Delta variant has become the dominant strain in the country, and authorities' contact tracing has been unable to keep track of transmissions over peak summer season for domestic travel.

Sydney readies for more military support as Delta sweeps city

More defence personnel could begin patrolling Sydney from next week to help ensure compliance of lockdown rules as officials on Friday warned of a surge in cases in Australia's largest city after it reported its biggest daily rise in infections yet. "Unfortunately, this trend (in cases) will continue for at least the next few days," New South Wales (NSW) state premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney, the state capital.

India reports 40,120 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

India reported 40,120 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, a government statement said on Friday.

Biden urges U.S. Congress to take steps to lower prescription drug costs

President Joe Biden on Thursday called on U.S. lawmakers to enact legislation aimed at lowering drug prices, including allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices and imposing penalties on drugmakers that hike prices faster than inflation. The Democratic president's remarks laid out his vision to help reduce the costs for prescription medications as part of the Build Back Better agenda he is seeking to push through Congress as the nation continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccine boosters for the immunocompromised

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc for people with compromised immune systems. A few other countries, such as Israel and Germany, plan to or have already administered the third shot to avoid another crisis due to the contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

