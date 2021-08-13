Vietnam business hub Ho Chi Minh City to extend COVID-19 movement curbs

Vietnam's business hub Ho Chi Minh City will extend its coronavirus restrictions, according to the state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper, after the city's new daily infections failed to fall below its required threshold for lifting the measures.

The restrictions were due to expire on Sunday in Ho Chi Minh City, the epicenter of Vietnam's current outbreak.

