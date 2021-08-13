Left Menu

Norway to speed up COVID-19 vaccination

Norway will get access to one million additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks, allowing the country to speed up its immunisation programme, the government said on Friday. "With this delivery, adults above the age of 18 will be able to complete their vaccination during the first two weeks of September," Prime Minister Erna Solberg said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 11:11 IST
"With this delivery, adults above the age of 18 will be able to complete their vaccination during the first two weeks of September," Prime Minister Erna Solberg said in a statement. Solberg's centre-right government, in power since 2013, trails the centre-left opposition in opinion polls ahead of an election for parliament on Sept. 13.

Norway had previously aimed to complete the vaccination of its adults by the end of September at the earliest. The extra supply of vaccines comes from U.S. drug maker Moderna via the European Union, with which Norway cooperates on coronavirus vaccine procurement.

