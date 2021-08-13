The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna for people with compromised immune systems. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Britain's competition watchdog said on Thursday it will help the government take action against COVID-19 testing companies if it finds they are breaching consumer law, amid concerns about the price and reliability of PCR travel tests. * Britain recorded 33,074 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 94 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus.

* Italy reported 30 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 31 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 7,270 from 6,968. * Russia reported a record 808 coronavirus-related deaths in the space of 24 hours and 21,932 new cases, including 2,294 in Moscow.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum urged South Koreans on Friday to minimise holiday travel and asked companies to show flexibility in letting people work from home amid a worsening fourth wave of COVID-19 infections and a shortage of vaccines in the country.

* Than Shwe, the former head of a junta that ruled Myanmar for nearly two decades, has been hospitalised in the capital Naypyitaw and is in a stable condition after being tested for the coronavirus, according to media reports. * Thailand reported on Friday 23,418 new coronavirus infections, a record increase for a second day in a row.

* Japan's top health adviser said on Thursday he would request stricter emergency measures for about two weeks to tackle a spike in COVID-19 cases in Tokyo and other areas. AMERICAS

* The United States has started shipping nearly 569,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to member countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the U.S. State Department said on Thursday. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Israeli Health Ministry experts recommended on Thursday dropping from 60 to 50 the minimum age of eligibility for a COVID-19 vaccine booster, hoping to curb a rise in Delta variant infections. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday that it has not seen evidence yet to suggest that the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are causing additional side effects. * The World Health Organization has called for all governments to cooperate to accelerate studies into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and "to depoliticize the situation".

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Most Asian equity markets continued to ignore record highs hit elsewhere in the world and fell in early trading on Friday, though Australia bucked the trend.

* Malaysia's central bank slashed its 2021 economic outlook due to a resurgence in coronavirus infections and new lockdown measures, even as the economy grew more quickly than expected on an annual basis in the second quarter. (Compiled by Amy Caren Daniel and Shailesh Kuber; Edited by Maju Samuel and Shounak Dasgupta)

