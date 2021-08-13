China has fully vaccinated more than 777 mln people against COVID-19
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-08-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 12:49 IST
- Country:
- China
China has fully vaccinated over 777 million people against COVID-19 as of Aug. 12, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Friday.
A total of 1.832 billon doses have been given in China as of Aug. 12, spokesman Mi Feng told a news briefing.
Advertisement
Out of the seven COVID-19 vaccines available in China, five need two doses to complete immunization, one requires a single shot and one requires three doses.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- National Health Commission
Advertisement