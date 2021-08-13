Left Menu

Vietnam to extend movement curbs in biggest city as virus toll rises

After successfully containing the virus up until late April, Vietnam has seen infections rise rapidly and has introduced movement restrictions across about a third of the country to try to curtail the spread. It comes at a time when vaccines are in short supply and only about 1% of the population has been fully inoculated, including 130,000 people in Ho Chi Minh City, which accounts for half of Vietnam's cases and by far the majority of its more than 4,800 deaths.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 13:07 IST
Vietnam to extend movement curbs in biggest city as virus toll rises
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Vietnam's business hub Ho Chi Minh City will extend its coronavirus restrictions to the end of August, state media reported on Friday, as new infections and deaths rise further in the epicenter of the country's worst outbreak yet.

"We have to prepare for a prolonged battle," Phan Van Mai, the deputy secretary of the city's Communist Party committee, was quoted as saying by the Tuoi Tre newspaper. After successfully containing the virus up until late April, Vietnam has seen infections rise rapidly and has introduced movement restrictions across about a third of the country to try to curtail the spread.

It comes at a time when vaccines are in short supply and only about 1% of the population has been fully inoculated, including 130,000 people in Ho Chi Minh City, which accounts for half of Vietnam's cases and by far the majority of its more than 4,800 deaths. Of most concern is the high mortality rate, which city authorities said was an average of 241 deaths per day.

By comparison, Vietnam's overall coronavirus fatalities one month ago were just 138. Authorities have called for faster vaccinations, with about one million doses now being administered nationwide each day.

A fifth of those are in Ho Chi Minh City, where about two-thirds of its 9 million residents have received the first dose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021