Left Menu

Health minister wants S.Africa to stay at current lockdown level

South Africa's health minister said on Friday he would not recommend a relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown measures despite a downward trend in infections. He said the country of 60 million had fully vaccinated only around 4 million people as a wave of infections driven by the more infectious Delta variant strains over-burdened hospitals and health workers.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 13:13 IST
Health minister wants S.Africa to stay at current lockdown level
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's health minister said on Friday he would not recommend a relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown measures despite a downward trend in infections.

He said the country of 60 million had fully vaccinated only around 4 million people as a wave of infections driven by the more infectious Delta variant strains over-burdened hospitals and health workers. "Our situation therefore remains precarious ... We will be recommending remaining at Level 3," Joe Phaahla told a media briefing before putting his proposals to the cabinet.

In a bid to stimulate the economy, President Cyril Ramaphosa last month eased restrictions to an adjusted "Level 3" in a five-level system, as infections declined. It means people can travel between provinces for leisure, and retail outlets may sell alcohol from Monday to Thursday.

Phaahla said the national positivity rate, which gives an indication of how widespread infections are, had declined from a high of 35% in mid-July to an average over the last seven days of 19-20%. However, he noted that the World Health Organisation recommends the rate should be down to 5% before relaxations are considered.

Senior health official Nicholas Crisp said registrations for vaccines had tapered off over the last two weeks, and urged people to sign up as South Africa aims to inoculate 28 million or 70% of adults by the end of December. "There will be a fourth wave, we have no doubt," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021