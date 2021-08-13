India achieved 99 pc coverage of DPT3 vaccine in 2021 amid COVID pandemic: WHO

By Shalini Bhardwaj During the COVID-19 pandemic, India prioritized the childhood immunization program as an essential service and achieved an all-time high coverage with DPT3 vaccine in the first quarter of 2021, said Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director WHO South-East Asia Region on Friday.

Talking to ANI on the country's childhood immunization program, Dr. Singh said India has also expanded the use of the Pneumococcal vaccine despite the ongoing pandemic. She said that the year 2020 saw a dip in coverage of childhood immunization programs globally and India was no exception. However, she said that India prioritized the childhood immunization program as an essential service and made concerted and persistent efforts to restore life-saving immunization services.

Advertisement

"As a result, India achieved an all-time high of 99 percent reported coverage with DPT3 vaccine in the first quarter of 2021. For a program that caters to 30 million pregnant women and the world's largest birth cohort of 26 million, this is unprecedented and commendable. Globally DPT3 is a proxy indicator for immunization coverage. In India, DPT3 coverage is equivalent to three doses of pentavalent vaccine that protects against diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, and hepatitis B and Haemophilus influenza type b (Hib)," said WHO's South-East Asia Director. "Additionally, India has expanded the use of Pneumococcal vaccine despite the ongoing pandemic. The vaccine is now being administered in 24 states, as part of nationwide scale-up by the end of the year," Dr. Singh added.

Talking about the reasons behind the initial decline in the childhood immunization program at the start of the pandemic, the WHO Regional Director said, "There have been multiple challenges to the childhood immunization program - vaccinators were redirected towards COVID-19 pandemic response, restrictions on movement occurred due to lockdowns, vaccinators fell sick or were in quarantine, there was fear of COVID-19 among the community. All these contributed to a temporary decline in childhood immunization coverage in the country." She said India took strong measures to overcome the challenges and revive the vaccination of children and declared immunization as an essential health service.

"Micro-plans were modified to identify immunization sites beyond containment zones and COVID-19 care centers. Guidelines were issued for safe vaccination during the pandemic. Staggered vaccination was undertaken to maintain social distancing and COVID-19 appropriate behavior was reinforced," she informed. WHO supported health authorities train nearly 1.6 million ANMs and ASHAs on COVID infection prevention and control, which helped in resuming safe immunization during the pandemic in India.

Dr. Singh noted that community mobilization efforts were reinforced with a special focus on assuring people of safety measures at the vaccination sites and the continued need for people to provide life-saving vaccines to their children during the pandemic. "And this process is ongoing. WHO continues to work with the health authorities at all levels to support a better understanding of impediments to immunization services and measures to expand coverage. Recently, WHO supported a deep dive exercise to review immunization program performance in 14 districts of 7 states. Results of such focused approach will help further guide and improvise efforts," she added.

When asked about challenges for India's childhood program the WHO Regional Director said the country has a mature immunization program. She recalled India's polio eradication efforts and said though it was prolonged by multiple challenges, they were marked by innovative initiatives which the country has been applying to the childhood program to expand coverage and reach the most vulnerable and underserved population in hard-to-reach areas.

Dr. Singh noted that government initiatives such as Mission Indradhanush have helped increase immunization coverage. "Measures are being taken to identify and reach missed children. WHO has helped in the identification of 250 high-risk districts for intensified Mission Indradhanush and another 192 medium-risk districts for states to focus efforts for improvement of immunization coverage. Dedicated state and district task forces are closely monitoring the implementation of immunization program with over 2000 WHO personnel and partner organizations supporting the program on the ground," she said further.

She also noted that India is making commendable efforts in childhood immunization. "Its dedicated workforce of nearly 2.2 million vaccinators and mobilizers, are working tirelessly despite challenges compounded by the pandemic to reach every last child, reflecting the commitment of the country to protect its population against vaccine-preventable diseases," she added.

The WHO South-East Asia Technical Advisory Group for Immunisation, which met earlier this week, commended India's plan for catching up on immunization. The expert body also commended the country for successfully implementing the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out and progressively increasing the vaccine coverage. It lauded the ongoing efforts by India to monitor large numbers of COVID-19 vaccination session sites and take corrective actions accordingly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)