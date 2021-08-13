Left Menu

Philippines records second-highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 13-08-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 13:37 IST
The Philippines' health ministry on Friday recorded 13,177 new coronavirus infections, the second-highest daily increase in cases since the start of the pandemic.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed infections in the Philippines had increased to 1.71 million, while deaths reached 29,838, after 299 more fatalities on Friday, the highest in four months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

