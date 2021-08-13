Russia reports record-high 815 COVID-19 deaths

Russia on Friday reported a record-high 815 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours and 22,277 new COVID-19 cases, including 2,529 in Moscow.

Russia's daily reported cases have gradually dipped from a peak in July that authorities blamed on the infectious Delta variant and a slow vaccination rate.

