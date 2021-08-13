Left Menu

Russia reports record-high COVID-19 deaths

Russia reported a record high 815 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours on Friday, but Moscow's mayor said hospitalisations from the disease in the capital had halved over the past six weeks. Russia's daily reported COVID-19 infections have gradually dipped from a peak in July that authorities blamed on the infectious Delta variant and a slow vaccination rate.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 14:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia reported a record high of 815 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours on Friday, but Moscow's mayor said hospitalizations from the disease in the capital had halved over the past six weeks.

Russia's daily reported COVID-19 infections have gradually dipped from a peak in July that authorities blamed on the infectious Delta variant and a slow vaccination rate. They stood at 22,277 on Friday, including 2,529 in Moscow. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said daily hospitalizations had halved in the city compared with late June and hospital bed occupancy was at its lowest since April.

As a result, he said in his blog, the city would no longer require 30% of staff at all businesses to work from home, although that was still encouraged. The total number of cases recorded in Russia stood at 6,557,068 as of Friday, with 168,864 deaths recorded within a population of more than 144 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

