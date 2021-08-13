Norway ends some COVID restrictions, keeps others
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 13-08-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 16:09 IST
Norway's government will end some restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Friday, but stopped short of announcing a full reopening of the economy.
"We will open up where we can, and hold back where we must," Health Minister Bent Hoeie told a news conference.
