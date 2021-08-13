The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorised a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna for people with compromised immune systems. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The German government has designated the Israel, Turkey and the United States as high-risk countries, triggering a minimum five-day quarantine requirement for those who are unvaccinated, the Funke media group reported, citing government sources. * Russia reported a record 815 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours on Friday, but Moscow's mayor said hospitalisations from the disease in the capital had halved over the last six weeks.

* Norway's government will end some restrictions related to the pandemic, it said, but stopped short of announcing a full reopening of the economy. * The country will also get access to one million additional doses of vaccines in the coming weeks, it added.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Hundreds more defence personnel will deploy next week to Sydney to help enforce the city's lockdown after authorities reported the biggest daily rise in cases from an outbreak that is spreading beyond Australia's largest city.

* China reported declining numbers of new locally transmitted cases for the third consecutive day. However, ports and shipping companies are diverting vessels from a container terminal in the country's busiest marine transportation hub, which was forced to close after a case emerged. * China has never rejected cooperation on tracing the origins of COVID-19 but rejects the politicisation of such a search, state media quoted the country's vice foreign minister as saying.

* Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga urged people to refrain from travelling as cases spiked to records in Tokyo and nationwide, heaping pressure on the medical system. * South Korea signed a deal to buy 30 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine for 2022, and the government urged people to cut holiday travel amid a worsening fourth wave of infections and a slow inoculation campaign.

* Thailand could see cases double to 45,000 per day by early next month, even with current lockdown measures in place, its COVID-19 taskforce said, as authorities urged people to stay at home to reduce infection risks. AMERICAS

* The United States has started shipping nearly 569,000 Pfizer vaccine doses to member countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the U.S. State Department said. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* South Africa's health minister Joe Phaahla said authorities would not would recommend a relaxation of lockdown measures from its current Level 3, despite an overall downward trend in infections as the country grapples with a third wave. * Israel lowered to 50 from 60 the minimum age of eligibility for a vaccine booster shot and will also offer it to health workers, hoping to stem a surge in Delta variant infections.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * A two-dose vaccine from China's Sinopharm was 50.4% effective in preventing infections in health workers in Peru when it saw a surge in cases fuelled by virus variants, and booster shots can be considered, a study found.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * European stocks hit new highs on Friday and were on course for a record-breaking run, capping another strong week as investors seize on a dip in U.S. inflation and more forecast-beating corporate earnings.

* Malaysia's economy expanded more quickly than expected on an annual basis in the second quarter, but the central bank lowered its 2021 growth forecast as rising cases and new lockdown measures weighed on the outlook.

