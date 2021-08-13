England's COVID-19 prevalence stays at 1 in 75, ONS says

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England remained at around 1 in 75 people in the week to August 6, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday, unchanged from last week's estimate.

The ONS said the percentage of people testing positive for the virus was "high" in England, although its modelling suggested a decreasing trend now be underway.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)