Philippine medical workers under strain as COVID-19 cases jump

The Philippines reported on Friday its second-largest daily increase in COVID-19 infections, providing more evidence of how the virulent Delta variant may be spreading and ramping up pressure on the country's already stretched healthcare system. Hundreds of hospitals https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/hundreds-philippine-hospitals-near-full-capacity-virus-cases-surge-2021-08-09 in the country are nearing full capacity, with some facilities reporting they have run out of intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients, leaving health care workers, who are forced to work longer hours, exhausted.

"Usually the nurse-to-patient ratio inwards is one to five, but we are handling up to 12 patients," said Maria Caridad delos Reyes, a staff nurse at the Philippine General Hospital, whose eight-hour shift now sometimes extend to 16 hours. "We're supposed to have a break time, but because we are extremely busy, we miss our meals, especially now that we are attending to moderate to severe COVID-19 patients," Delos Reyes told Reuters.

The health ministry recorded 13,177 new coronavirus infections on Friday, the highest since a record daily tally of 15,310 on April 2, bringing total cases to 1.71 million, the second-highest in Southeast Asia next to Indonesia. The Manila capital region, urban sprawl of 16 cities that is home to 13 million people, remains under a strict lockdown to contain the spread of Delta, while the government tries to speed up its vaccination drive https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippine-vaccination-hubs-open-24-hours-delta-threat-grows-2021-08-11.

It would take two to three weeks before the impact of the lockdown is felt, health ministry spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire told a media briefing, as she urged the public to get vaccinated and follow health protocols. With about 11% of the country's 110 million people fully immunized, millions remain highly vulnerable to COVID-19, which has killed more than 29,800 in the Southeast Asian country.

At a drive-through vaccination site in Manila, a 62-year old cycle rickshaw driver, Rudy Santos, was thankful for getting a shot. "I hope this will help us with our lives. We haven't been able to move freely in so long, so this vaccination is a blessing," Santos said.

The Philippines also announced on Friday it will extend a ban on travellers from India and nine other countries to the end of August to try to contain Delta.

