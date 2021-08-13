Left Menu

Indian Immunologicals receive loan license to supply Covaxin drug substance

The facility will produce 2-3 million doses per month initially, and another 4-5 million doses from its new facility at Karkapatla, in the next few weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 17:24 IST
Indian Immunologicals receive loan license to supply Covaxin drug substance
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Department of Biotechnology and BIRAC under the Mission Covid Suraksha announced by the Government of India, under Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 to accelerate the development and production of Indigenous COVID Vaccines, have launched a project to augment production capacities of Covaxin.

Indian Immunologicals Limited, Hyderabad, is the first site under this project to receive from CDSCO, a loan license for supplying Covaxin Drug Substance produced at its repurposed facility to Bharat Biotech. Indian Immunologicals will supply the first lot of commercial Covaxin Drug Substance to Bharat Biotech on 13th August 2021. The facility will produce 2-3 million doses per month initially, and another 4-5 million doses from its new facility at Karkapatla, in the next few weeks.

Speaking on this achievement Dr Renu Swarup, Secretary, DBT and Chairperson, BIRAC said, ''The government has worked relentlessly to provide all possible support for ramping up Covaxin production in the country and speed up Covaxin inoculation drive. The loan license agreement by CDSCO for Indian Immunologicals to produce Covaxin Drug Substance is a major milestone, achieved in a very short span of time. The DBT-BIRAC support under Mission Covid Suraksha aims to meet the Covid-19 vaccine requirement of our country. I congratulate the team for the efforts put in for this achievement."

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021