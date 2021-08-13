Left Menu

MP: 2 Indore samples reveal presence of Delta variant of COVID-19

PTI | Indore | Updated: 13-08-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 17:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The genome sequencing of samples of two COVID-19 patients who have since recovered has revealed that they were infected with the Delta variant of the virus, a senior official from Indore in Madhya Pradesh said on Friday.

The samples were sent in July and a report from the Delhi-based National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) had arrived now, said Dr Amit Malakar, nodal officer for prevention of COVID-19 here, adding that both had recovered since.

He said some Delta variant cases had been found in Indore earlier, but no Delta Plus variant case has been detected in the district so far.

Indore, with a population of approximately 35 lakh, is MP's worst coronavirus-hit district with a caseload of 1.53 lakh, including 1,391 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

