MP: 2 Indore samples reveal presence of Delta variant of COVID-19

The genome sequencing of samples of two COVID-19 patients who have since recovered has revealed that they were infected with the Delta variant of the virus, a senior official from Indore in Madhya Pradesh said on Friday.

The samples were sent in July and a report from the Delhi-based National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) had arrived now, said Dr Amit Malakar, nodal officer for prevention of COVID-19 here, adding that both had recovered since.

He said some Delta variant cases had been found in Indore earlier, but no Delta Plus variant case has been detected in the district so far.

Indore, with a population of approximately 35 lakh, is MP's worst coronavirus-hit district with a caseload of 1.53 lakh, including 1,391 deaths.

