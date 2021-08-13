MP: 2 Indore samples reveal presence of Delta variant of COVID-19
- Country:
- India
The genome sequencing of samples of two COVID-19 patients who have since recovered has revealed that they were infected with the Delta variant of the virus, a senior official from Indore in Madhya Pradesh said on Friday.
The samples were sent in July and a report from the Delhi-based National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) had arrived now, said Dr Amit Malakar, nodal officer for prevention of COVID-19 here, adding that both had recovered since.
He said some Delta variant cases had been found in Indore earlier, but no Delta Plus variant case has been detected in the district so far.
Indore, with a population of approximately 35 lakh, is MP's worst coronavirus-hit district with a caseload of 1.53 lakh, including 1,391 deaths.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indore
- Delhi
- Madhya
- Delta
- National Center for Disease Control (NCDC
- Amit Malakar
ALSO READ
First Ever Delhi based NGO talking on 'Population Control': Mobius Foundation in partnership with Zee Media Group
Delhi: Underworld don Chhota Rajan admitted to AIIMS
Delhi Assembly congratulates Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu
House help flees with Delhi employer's cash, jewellery, arrested from Odisha
Daily flight connecting Gujarat's Bhavnagar to Delhi, Mumbai to start from August 20: Scindia