Left Menu

SII chairman Poonawalla against using cocktail of COVID-19 vaccines

There is no need to mix two different vaccines, he said, when asked about a recent ICMR study that a cocktail of Covishield and Covaxin could generate better immunity.If cocktail vaccines are administered and if the result is not good, then SII may say that another vaccine was not good, vice versa, the other company might say that since you mixed Serums vaccine, it did not give desired results, Poonawalla said.The efficacy of this approach has not been proven in field trials involving thousands of participants, he added.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 13-08-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 17:57 IST
SII chairman Poonawalla against using cocktail of COVID-19 vaccines
Image Credit: Twitter (@DNA)
  • Country:
  • India

Serum Institute of India (SII) chairman Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla on Friday said he was not in favor of administering two different coronavirus vaccines for better efficacy.

Poonawalla, whose firm makes the Covishield vaccine, was speaking to reporters after receiving the Lokmanya Tilak National Award here.

''I am against the mixing of two different vaccines. There is no need to mix two different vaccines,'' he said when asked about a recent ICMR study that a cocktail of Covishield and Covaxin could generate better immunity.

''If cocktail vaccines are administered and if the result is not good, then SII may say that another vaccine was not good, vice versa, the other company might say that since you mixed Serum's vaccine, it did not give desired results,'' Poonawalla said.

The efficacy of this approach has not been proven in field trials involving thousands of participants, he added. A study by the Indian Council of Medical Research involving 98 people, 18 of whom had inadvertently received Covishield as the first dose and Covaxin as the second in Uttar Pradesh showed that combining vaccines elicited better immunogenicity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021